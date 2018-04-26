Today’s Summit to Set Tone For Trump Meeting Kim Jong-Un
Bill Richardson, Former Governor, State of New Mexico and Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. joined Bryan Curtis and Rishaad Salamat to discuss his expectations for today’s summit between North and South Korea. He explains how much credit should be given to President Trump and President Moon for moves they have made so far and goes on to discuss the importance of denuclearization in the long term.
Running time 07:12
