Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Ken Veksler, Director at Accumen Management, and Luke Kawa, Cross-asset reporter at Bloomberg News, about earnings, ECB policy makers brushing off inflation concerns, and dollar strength. Jonathan also spoke with Michael McKee, international economics and policy correspondent for Bloomberg, and Romaine Bostick, editor of our Bloomberg Top Live blog, about Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook meeting with President Trump, and the week ahead.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 43:23