Senate Confirms Pompeo to Become Secretary of (Audio)

Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discusses the Senate confirmation of Mike Pompeo to become U.S. secretary of state. After weeks of heated debate, the chamber confirmed Pompeo 57-42 after Pompeo lost the support of many democrats who had voted in his favor when he was selected to lead the CIA. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

