Ronny Jackson Withdraws VA Secretary Nomination (Audio)
Alex Wayne, Bloomberg News White House team leader, discusses Ronny Jackson’s decision to withdraw his nomination to become secretary for veteran’s affairs after he was accused of drinking on the job and freely prescribing medications to staff. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
