Ralph: 3% Treasury Yield is Merely Psychological

(Bloomberg) -- The yield on US treasuries crossing three percent doesn’t represent a significant move says Chris Ralph, CIO at St. James Place. Ralph told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that the more important metric is how debt yields compare to US equity yields, and the muted reaction to strong earnings figures suggests asset allocators are looking away from US equities. He also discussed the elevated levels of US debt and looked ahead to the outcome of today’s ECB meeting.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 08:09