Port: Nothing for the Bears in Facebook’s Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- Unlike with Google parent Alphabet earlier in the week, there’s nothing for bears to point to in Facebook’s most recent earnings figures says Shaun Port, CIO at Nutmeg Investments. Port told Daybreak Europe’s Yousef Gamal El-Din and Markus Karlsson that Facebook’s story is still positive and its PR efforts in combating the recent data scandal have been effective. He also discussed fears about US corporate debt levels and the future of Deutsche Bank following today’s announcement of significant job cuts.

