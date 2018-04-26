Patricof: Wall Street to Disney, Tribeca and NYCFC (Podcast)

New York City Football Club President Jon Patricof discusses a host of issues related to the business of sports, including his team’s new Etihad training center in suburban New York. The facility, the cost of which wasn’t disclosed, is the third academy built by the club’s majority owners, City Football Group. Patricof also discusses his team’s search for a new stadium, his experience in various sports business initiatives and how Major League Soccer can benefit from new media and video games. He also talks about how the organization tries to maintain uniformity across its teams -- right down to the grass on the fields.

Patricof was named president of NYCFC in 2016. He previously served as president and COO of Tribeca Enterprises, parent company of Tribeca Film Festival. A native New Yorker, Patricof also worked as an executive in the strategic planning department at The Walt Disney Company.

