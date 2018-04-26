Opioid Bills Are Rushed, House Democrats Warn

Democrats are warning that House Republican leaders are rushing to pass unvetted opioids bill that could hurt the people they’re meant to help. They say too many of the 63 opioids bills under consideration by the House Energy and Commerce panel haven’t been fully examined by the federal agencies they will affect. Bloomberg Law’s Alex Ruoff discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

