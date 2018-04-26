Mueller Protection Bill Passes Judiciary Committee (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, discusses bipartisan support in the Senate Judiciary Committee for a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller. Majority leader Mitch McConnell has already said that he would not allow a full senate vote on the bill, which committee chairman Chuck Grassley has said is intended to protect the constitution. Plus, John Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses the acquittal of Andre Flotron, a former UBS precious metals trader who was found not guilty of a market manipulation process known as “spoofing.” They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 14:15