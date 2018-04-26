Mueller Protection Bill Passes Judiciary Committee (Audio)

Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, discusses bipartisan support in the Senate Judiciary Committee for a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller. Majority leader Mitch McConnell has already said that he would not allow a full senate vote on the bill, which committee chairman Chuck Grassley has said is intended to protect the constitution. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

