In Run-Up to May Meeting, Fed is at Odds With Itself (Audio)

Chris Condon, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve reporter, discusses how the U.S. Federal Reserve may be at odds with itself going into the May policy meeting as the central bank looks to roll back regulations and raise interest rates simultaneously. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

