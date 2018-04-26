Fiat Chrysler Ahead Of The Pack In Transition To SUVs: Kudla

Bloomberg Markets AM with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz.

Guests: David Kudla, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist of Mainstay Capital, on auto earnings, and a broader look at the auto industry. Yalman Onaran, Senior Writer: Banking and Finance for Bloomberg, on why he’s skeptical that Deutsche Bank can execute its latest plan. Scott Li, principal at CRG, a healthcare private investment firm, discusses investment opportunities in the healthcare landscape. Shira Ovide, Bloomberg Gadfly technology columnist, on Facebook, Amazon, and a look at investor jitters abvout Apple.

Running time 29:21