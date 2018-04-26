Saruhan Hatipoglu, CEO, B.E.R.I. (Business Environment Risk Intelligence), joined Bryan Curtis and Rishaad Salamat to discuss risks for markets at present, starting with a look at earnings. He goes on to look at how far the trade issue can really go and moves onto an in depth look at expectations for the Korea summit. He explains how the cessation of missile testing may simply mean that tests have already been completed and says that despite sanctions, the economy is growing.

Running time 06:36