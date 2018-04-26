Ex-UBS Trader Acquitted in Spoofing Conspiracy Case

Corrects spelling error in headline

John Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses the acquittal of Andre Flotron, a former UBS precious metals trader who was found not guilty of a market manipulation process known as "spoofing." He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 07:23