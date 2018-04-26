Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Amazon keeps on rolling. The company topped sales estimates for the first quarter and predicted revenue in the current period that beat expectations buoyed by its growing army of Prime subscribers and its cloud computing division. ECB Chief Mario Draghi said officials refrained from discussing the end of QE or even the stronger euro as they focused on gauging the health of the region’s economy. Deutsche Bank plans to trim its U.S. headcount by more than 10% as it retreats from its global ambitions, a person familiar said. Bloomberg senior finance reporter Yalman Onaran discusses Deutsche Bank with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:30).

