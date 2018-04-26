Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Deutsche Bank plans to slash its U.S. headcount by more than 10%, a person familiar said, as it retreats from its global ambitions. The ECB did nothing at all, and Mario Draghi’s fine with that. The central bank chief said officials refrained from discussing the end of QE or even the stronger euro as they focused on gauging the health of the region’s economy. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets South Korea’s Moon Jae-in at 9:30 a.m. local time at the military demarcation line between the two nations. Bloomberg senior finance reporter Yalman Onaran discusses Deutsche Bank with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:28).

