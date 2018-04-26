Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Deustche Bank’s new boss Christian Sewing is axing U.S. rates trading and corporate finance in America and Asia, and reviewing the global equities business. Facebook soared after reporting a consensus-beating 49% jump in first-quarter revenue. China may lower car import duties to 10% or 15% from 25%, people familiar said. Host Caroline Hepker speaks to Amber Choudhury about Deutsche Bank’s results.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:21).

