It’s a big, expensive, global mystery. Why do women still make less money—a lot less—than men? In the US, the average woman makes 80 cents to every dollar a man makes. Launching May 9, the Pay Check is an in-depth investigation into what that 20 percent difference looks like. In this miniseries we’ll show you how the gender pay gap plays out in real life. We’ll hear from Lily Ledbetter, Mo’Nique, and a lot of other women who weren’t happy to be paid less. We’ll find out what happens when a whole country tries to tackle the pay gap. And we’ll talk to some women who are taking things into their own hands.

