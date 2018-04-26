Bloomberg Markets: Modigliani Nude Poised to Be 2018’s Top Sale
Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.
GUEST: Katya Kazakina Art Market Reporter Bloomberg Editorial Discussing Irish bloodstock billionaire John Magnier selling an Amedeo Modigliani nude estimated at $150 million, the most for any work of art at auction this season.
