Bloomberg Markets: EisnerAmper Global Real Estate Summit

GUESTS: Ken Weissenberg Partner EisnerAmper Real Estate Practice Discussing real estate trends from the EisnerAmper Global Leaders in Real Estate Summit West in San Francisco.

Justin Guichard Managing Director Oaktree Capital Management Discussing discusses challenges facing real estate investors in U.S. cities.

Tim Albinson Managing Partner Emergent Capital Partners Discussing "A Look at Asia: Inbound & Outbound Investment to the U.S. Market"

Jim Wunderman President/CEO Bay Area Council LLC Discussing efforts to combat expensive west coast real estate

Dean Allara Vice Chairman Bridge Investment Group Discussing housing and assisted living holdings.

Jay Weinstein Managing Partner, Markets & Segments, EisnerAmper Discussing the use of IBM Watson and opening an office in Singapore.

Scott Wiener State Senator California Discussing creating more affordable housing in California.

