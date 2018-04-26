Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 26 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at divisiveness in American politics with Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer, Barclays CEO Jes Staley celebrates the bank’s first quarter results, and Twitter CFO Ned Segal discusses the future of the social media company.

Running time 30:10