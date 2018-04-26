Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wegmans, Aquafence and a Free Ride

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about the expected opening of a Wegmans store at the Natick Mall this weekend with Jo Natale, VP of Media Relations for Wegmans, who brought us the particulars of the new store, and with Bloomberg News consumer companies reporter Craig Giammona who told us about the trends in the grocery business. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman joined us for her weekly private equity report. Janet Wu reported on the latest Boston College Executives Club Luncheon which included the CEO of Boston Scientific, Michael Mahoney, and Dr. John H. Noseworthy, President and CEO of the Mayo Clinic. Adam Goldberg of Aquafence described his company’s flood mitigation technology and Kurt Brendlinger, CEO of Freebird Rides, told us about his new app that allows people a free ride to their favorite bar or restaurant.

Running time 53:06