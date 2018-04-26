Amid Trade Tensions Mnuchin Prepares for China Trip (Audio)

Saleha Mohsin, Bloomberg News Treasury reporter, discusses Steven Mnuchin’s upcoming trip to China, where the Treasury Secretary will attempt to negotiate a deal between the U.S. and China amid ongoing trade disputes. The White House also announced on Wednesday that Mnuchin would be joined by economic and trade advisers Larry Kudlow, Robert Lighthizer and Peter Navarro. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

