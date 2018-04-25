With Lesko Win, GOP Clings to AZ Congressional District (Audio)

Arit John, Bloomberg News congressional reporter, discusses Republican Debbie Lesko’s win in the Arizona special election, where she defeated Democrat Hiral Tipirneni by just five percentage points in a district that Donald Trump carried by 21 points in the 2016 election. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.