Trump Travel Ban Supported by Key Justices at High Court (Audio

(Bloomberg) -- Kevin Johnson, a professor at the University of California Davis School of Law, discusses Wednesday’s Supreme Court arguments in the case Trump v. Hawaii, where justices heard from both sides about the constitutionality of President Trump’s travel ban. In arguments, key justices John Roberts and Anthony Kennedy indicated they were skeptical of arguments against the travel ban, including implications that the policy was motivated by bias. Plus, William Banks, a professor at Syracuse University Law School, discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s decision not to recuse himself in the investigation into Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer. Sessions has recused himself from matters relating to the Mueller investigation because of his role in the Trump Campaign during the 2016 election. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

