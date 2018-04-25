Trump Meets with Tim Cook to Discuss China Trade (Audio)
Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses President Trump’s Wednesday meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, where the two men plan to discuss trade tensions between the U.S. and China. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE