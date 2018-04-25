Travel Ban Supported by Key Justices at High Court (Audio)

Kevin Johnson, a professor at the University of California Davis School of Law, discusses Wednesday’s Supreme Court arguments in the case Trump v. Hawaii, where justices heard from both sides about the constitutionality of President Trump’s travel ban. In arguments, key justices John Roberts and Anthony Kennedy indicated they were skeptical of arguments against the travel ban, including implications that the policy was motivated by bias. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

