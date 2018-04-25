Sessions Refuses to Recuse Himself in Cohen Probe (Audio)

William Banks, a professor at Syracuse University Law School, discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s decision not to recuse himself in the investigation into Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer. Sessions has recused himself from matters relating to the Mueller investigation because of his role in the Trump Campaign during the 2016 election. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

