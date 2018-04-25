Macron Pitches Congress After Meetings With Trump (Audio)
Justin Sink, Bloomberg News White House reporter, discusses Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington this week, where he attempted to convince President Trump to reverse his stance on the Iran nuclear deal. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
