Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Controversy hasn’t hurt Facebook. The social network’s revenue rose 49% to $11.97 billion, topping estimates, while its 1.45 billion daily users matched expectations. Elsewhere in tech: Twitter smashed estimates, but disappointed with its growth outlook. U.S. stocks eked out narrow gains as investors mulled the implication of 10-year Treasury yields above 3%. Bloomberg tech reporter Gerrit De Vynck discusses Facebook’s earnings with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:29).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.