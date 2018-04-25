Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. A big week for tech earnings picked up steam with Twitter smashing estimates, but disappointing with its growth outlook. Facebook’s user numbers and time spent on the site will be in the spotlight when the company reports this afternoon. U.S. stocks eked out narrow gains as investors mulled the implication of 10-year Treasury yields above 3%. Bloomberg tech reporter Selina Wang discusses Twitter’s earnings with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:35).

