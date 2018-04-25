Brzeski: Don’t Fixate on the Ten Year Yield

(Bloomberg) -- Markets should not focus on magical thresholds says Carsten Brzeski, Chief Economist at ING-Diba. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that the U.S. ten year treasury yield could go even higher than three percent. He added that a flattening yield curve is not necessarily correlated with a forthcoming recession in the U.S.

