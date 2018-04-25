Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we heard from Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Brooke Sutherland who attended the GE annual meeting in Pennsylvania. Dave Haviland of Beaumont Capital Management in Needham gave us his perspective on the markets. Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr stopped by to tell us about the Independent Film Festival starting in Boston today. Bloomberg’s Janet Wu reported live from the Clinical & Research Excellence Awards at the Boston Harbor hotel, before she went on to emcee the event. Finally, Saugus native Steve Gallo joined us in the C-Suite to talk about his company, OOFOS Recovery Footware of Braintree, and what they do, as well as his own journey through the athletic shoe business.

Running time 50:34