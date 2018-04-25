All Around the U.S., Underwater Real Estate Gets Real (Audio)
Chritopher Flavelle, Bloomberg News climate policy reporter, discusses new legal and political battles emerging across the United States over who has legal ownership of land that has been overrun by rising seawaters. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
