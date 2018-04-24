Trump Offers New Praise for Kim in Macron Meeting (Audio)
Toluse Olorunnipa, Bloomberg news White House Reporter, discusses President Trump’s Tuesday comments about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, where he changed his rhetoric and called Kim "very honorable." He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
