Ten-Year Treasury Yield Touches 3 Percent (Audio)

Alister Bull, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve team leader, discusses a milestone for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which hit 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time since 2014 as investors expect more rate hikes in 2018. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

