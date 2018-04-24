McKinnon: Tech Sector to Face Multiple Headwinds

(Bloomberg) -- The tech sector has been one of the strongest performing sectors globally over the last couple of years, but cracks are starting appear. That’s according to Alasdair McKinnon, lead fund manager at the Scottish Investment Trust. Speaking to Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson, McKinnon says companies vulnerable to regulation like Facebook are at risk of weaker earnings.

Running time 08:29