Ifo’s Fuest: The Germany Economy is Normalizing

(Bloomberg) -- The German economy had a "boom-like situation" at the end of last year and is now cooling down, says Clemens Fuest, Ifo Institute president. He spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Guy Johnson and Matt Miller about the Ifo Institute’s gauge of business sentiment falling in March, marking the fifth month of declines under a revamped methodology adopted for the release.

