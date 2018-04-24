Higher U.S. Yields Are Shifting The Risk-Reward in EM:Sassower

FOCUS ON FIXED INCOME: Damian Sassower, fixed income strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, on emerging market debt and what higher US yields mean for EM. Jason Trennert, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Strategas Research Partners, on why the real economy will outperform the market in 2018. Alex Webb, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering technology, on Google’s spending surge and Apple manufacturers signaling slowdown in iPhone demand. Max Nisen, Bloomberg Gadfly health care columnist, on Takeda close to buying Shire, and today’s big health care earnings.

Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 26:18