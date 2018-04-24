Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. U.S. stocks tumbled, dragged down by a rout in industrial and technology companies and spooked by the 10-year Treasury yield breaching 3%. Ten-year yields backed off from their four-year highs as stocks extended their slide. The French leader said he wants to negotiate a new Iran agreement in a bid to keep President Trump from abrogating it. Bloomberg Markets Live Blogger David Wilson discusses markets with host Erin Roman.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:47).

