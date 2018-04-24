California Could Become First State to Mandate Women on Boards

Proposed legislation in California would require California-based companies with all-male boards, add women. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and TiVo Corp., are among the California companies that have only men on their boards. If the bill passes they would need to add at least one woman by the end of 2019. Bloomberg Law’s Andrea Vittorio discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

