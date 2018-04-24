(Bloomberg) -- Underlying inflation is climbing in the US according to Brendan Brown, head of economic research at MUFG Securities, who says real yields are puny at the moment as a result. He tells Bloomberg Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Manus Cranny that the move to 3 percent yield on 10-year Treasuries will change little for investors.

