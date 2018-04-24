Bloomberg Markets: ’Good-as-It-Gets’ for Caterpillar
Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.
GUESTS: Joe Deaux Metals and Mining Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing his story Caterpillar earnings.
George Young Partner and Portfolio Manager Villere & Co. Discussing investing in small caps.
Dan Heckman National Investment Consultant US Bank Wealth Management Discussing oil outlook.
Benjamin Elgin Projects & Investigations Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing his story "Facebook’s Battle Against Fake News Notches Uneven Scorecard."
Jim Lowell Chief Investment Officer Adviser Investments Discussing the markets and investing.
