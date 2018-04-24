Bloomberg Baystate Business: Equities, Bonds and Brazil

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in and around Boston. Today Bloomberg cross asset reporter Sarah Ponczek updated us on the wild ride on the equities markets. Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Noel Hebert talked about the bond market. Morgan Stanley’s Christine Armstrong gave us an overview of all the markets and her outlook for the rest of the year. Yanni Tsipis of WS Development talked about the development of Seaport Square in Boston’s Seaport District. Bloomberg News healthcare editor Drew Armstrong talked about the possible Takeda/Shire deal. Bloomberg News endowments reporter Michael McDonald told us about a Harvard land deal in Brazil that has generated some controversy. Finally, Bloomberg Intelligence gaming analyst Brian Egger was on the Wynn Resorts earnings call and gave us the highlights.

Running time 52:28