Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio)

Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell University Law School, discusses a $1 billion fine to be paid by Wells Fargo to the CFPB and the OCC to settle allegations that its auto-lending and mortgage businesses abused consumers. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 06:14