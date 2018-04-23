(Bloomberg) -- Outlook is positive for European financials going forward says Gary Waite, Alpha portfolio manager at Walker Crips. The presence of increasing rates and decreasing regulation means that banks have structurally outperformed. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson that he prefers banks exposed to emerging markets rather than a domestic European base.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 05:20