Trump Tempers Optimistic Tone on North Korea (Audio)

Bill Faries, Bloomberg News national security team leader, discusses Sunday tweets by President Trump, where the U.S. leader said "only time will tell" for what would be historic talks between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.