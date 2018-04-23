Surveillance: Trade Could Derail It All, Pearl Says

Carl Weinberg, High Frequency Economics Founder, says the market should be thinking about inflation risks but it’s not currently. David Pearl, Epoch Investment Partners Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, says Boeing looks a lot cheaper on free cash flow than it does on earnings right now.Tom Porcelli, RBC Capital Markets Chief U.S. Economist, says Europe has stabilized. Kit Juckes, Societe Generale Global Fixed Income Strategist, doesn’t think oil prices are going to run away.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 26:31