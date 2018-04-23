Surveillance Special: The IMF & the World Bank Spring Meetings

In an ode to our fantastic lineup from the IMF & World Bank Group Meetings last week, it’s a Surveillance Special! Tom Keene and Francine Lacqua talk trade, global growth, and geopolitical risks with world leaders, including: the Economy Minister of Spain Roman Escolano, the first IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton, the European Commission Commissioner for Economic & Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, the Economy & Finance Minister of France Bruno Le Maire, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Mehmet Simsek. All interviews were broadcast on site at the IMF & World Bank Group Meetings in Washington, D.C. this past Friday, April 20.

