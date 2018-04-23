Republicans Plan Modest Agenda in Run-Up to Midterms (Audio)

Anna Edgerton, Bloomberg News Congressional reporter, discusses the Republican agenda for the months leading up to the 2018 midterms. With lame-duck speaker Paul Ryan at the head, Congressional GOP leadership is pushing forward a modest docket as it prepares for what promises to be a tough midterm election season. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

